Holiday Events
Dec. 4
Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Legion Hall, 930 NE 5th St. in Clatskanie. Come shop over 25 vendors and take a sleigh ride and see Santa.
Dec. 4 and 5
Christmas Open House at The Berry Patch Restaurant, 49289 Highway 30, Westport, Oregon from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Door prizes, gift baskets, samples and much more. Take a photo with Santa from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Dec. 5
Rainier Masons present Rainier’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting by Santa at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 106 W B Street, Rainier. Bring your camera for free pictures with Santa.
Dec. 6
A holiday concert featuring Michael Allen Harrison is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Columbia City Community Hall, 1850 Second St. in Columbia City. Tickets are $20 per person and may be purchased at Columbia City Hall, 1840 Second St. in Columbia City. Seating is limited. Masks must will be required at all times. All proceeds will benefit the Columbia City Community Library. For more details, call 503-397-4010.
Dec. 10
Christmas Market Place at 290 S Nehalem St. from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Dec. 11
Christmas Market Place at 290 S Nehalem St. from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Spirit of Christmas in Vernonia from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Vernonia Grange. Vendors from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Chili cook off from 10 a.m.–11 a.m., ugly sweater contest at 2 p.m., and character photos from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Dec. 12
Clatskanie Arts Commission presents a wonderful kickoff to the Holiday Season Celtic Christmas with the Men of Worth and Friends at 3 p.m. at the Birkenfeld Theatre, 75 S. Nehalem in Clatskanie. Tickets are available online at clatskaniearts.org or by reserving them from Elsa at 503-728-3403. Adults: $20; Seniors/Students: $18; Children 12 and under: $16. Due to Oregon State mandate, masks are required.
Dec. 19
Pizza and Pictures with Santa at Hometown Pizza, 109 A St., Rainier from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Bring your camera for free picture with Santa.
St. Helens
Dec. 3 and 4
Holiday Gift Bazaar from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, 2194 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
Dec. 4
Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at St. Fredrick Catholic Church, 175 South 13th Street in St. Helens.
Dec. 10 and 11
Holiday Gift Bazaar from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
Dec. 17 and 18
Holiday Gift Bazaar from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
Dec. 18 and 19
Small Business and Craft Fair from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens
Dec. 20
Polar Express Part from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. Santa pictures, Polar Express movie and popcorn. $5 per person.
Dec. 21
Elf Movie Night at 6 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in St. Helens.
