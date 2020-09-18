COMMUNITY CALENDAR
September 22
A ribbon-cutting event will be held at 11 a.m. to celebrate the reopening of the newly remodeled Rainier City Library at the 1st Street entrance of Rainier City Hall. Please adhere to social distancing and mask requirements.
September 24
Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District
9 a.m. - Due to the State of Oregon's order of social distancing, this meeting will be held virtually. For instructions on how to join the meeting please contact our Administrative staff at 503-366-6973.
To list an event in the Community Calendar, email details with a phone number that may be published for anyone that might have questions, to chronicleclassifieds@countrymedia.net, or call 503-397-0116
