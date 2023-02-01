The Clatskanie Arts Commission presents The Wardens in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 18.
The performance will be held at Birkenfeld Theatre inside the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem Street in Clatskanie.
The Wardens, The Rocky Mountain-based band, share with their audience stories, songs and majestic photos rising from the very land they’ve protected as Canadian national park wardens.
With haunting three-part harmonies and chilling tales, the band’s mountain music – blending folk, roots and western styles – reflects Canada’s protected wilderness areas. Celebrating the return of wild buffalo, wrangling grizzly bears, lonely nights on the pack trail and reflecting on an environment in crisis, a performance by the Wardens has been dubbed “the quintessential mountain-cultural concert experience”.
The band has performed widely across western Canada and in the US from Alaska to California. The group includes:
Scott Ward, songwriter and fingerstyle guitarist, has been a national park warden for over 30 years in Banff National Park. Scott's music stems from a life lived in the deep wilderness of the Canadian Rockies as a horseman, search-and-rescue dog handler and technical alpine specialist. He is able to bring a modern take on a timeless musical tradition. Evoking the haunting fingerstyle guitar of Gordon Lightfoot with the mystique and presence of Ian Tyson, Scott's music embodies Canadian authenticity.
Ray Schmidt, songwriter, upright bass, mandolin and guitarist, founded The Wardens in 2009 with Scott Ward during the national park warden centennial after discovering the rich depth of music and stories within this region of Canada.
Translating the high lonesome sound of the Kentucky hills to those of the Rocky Mountains, Ray's vocals amplify the spirit of The Wardens' Mountain music. Posted in Jasper National Park, Ray has worked in a number of parks including Banff, Glacier and Mount Revelstoke. He is currently working with grizzly bears and the abundance of wildlife that abounds in Jasper.
Deputy Warden Scott Duncan has played fiddle on stage since 2017. His talents are evident, and it's possible his pedigree has something to do with it. His grandfather - Herb Duncan - played fiddle for over 100 years in Maple Creek, Saskatchewan.
Tickets are available online at clatskaniearts.org, by calling Elsa at 503.728.3403, or if available, at the door the night of the performance.
Tickets: $25 for adults; $23 for seniors (60+) and students; $20 children 12 and under
