The Clatskanie Arts Commission presents THE LONELY, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Birkenfeld Theatre, in the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem in Clatskanie.
In a release, THE LONELY is describes as delivering a sensitive and dynamic tribute to the one and only Roy Orbison, plus the hits of The Traveling Wilburys and The Everly Brothers.
Veteran Mike Demers delivers a spot-on performance of Orbison’s signature sound as he leads this group of musical journeymen in their mutual and deep appreciation of the timeless music of an era, according to the release. THE LONELY approaches the music with a humble spirit and sincere desire to recreate the sounds and feel of the original recordings. The band has been selling out shows right from their debut.
For more about THE LONELY, visit www.thelonely.ca.
Tickets for the Clatskanie performance are $20 for adults. $18 for seniors (60+) and students and $16 for children 12 and under. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at clatskaniearts.org, by calling Elsa at 503.782.3403 or at the door (if available).
