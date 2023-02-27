The Clatskanie Arts Commission presents Pianist John Nilsen in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at Birkenfeld Theatre 75 S. Nehalem, in Clatskanie.

John Nilsen

Nilsen is an internationally acclaimed guitarist, pianist and composer who has performed in all 50 states and on four continents.

