The Clatskanie Arts Commission presents Pianist John Nilsen in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at Birkenfeld Theatre 75 S. Nehalem, in Clatskanie.
Nilsen is an internationally acclaimed guitarist, pianist and composer who has performed in all 50 states and on four continents.
His solo performance will cover a wide variety of music –jazz, folk, classical and rock woven compositions, traditional hymn arrangements, boogie-woogie, and some classics. During his performance, Nilsen also will weave stories of his life and his career which has taken him all over the globe.
Nilsen began playing the piano at the age of 6 and now has sold over a million CDs worldwide. He has been a member of Ten Grands, a platform to benefit music education since 2001 and, when not traveling for performances, volunteers his time teaching songwriting and speaking to students about music.
If you enjoy listening to the piano or just good music, you will enjoy this entertaining performance.
Tickets: Adults: $15; Seniors (60+)/Students - $13; Children - $10. Tickets are available online at clatskaniearts.org or at the door the day of the concert.
