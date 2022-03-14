The Clatskanie Arts Commission presents Sundae + Mr. Goessl at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20 at the Birkenfeld Theatre in the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem in Clatskanie.
This nationally touring husband/wife duo has been storming the country with their delightful brand of entertainment, melding award-wining music with non-award-winning comedy, according to release from the commission.
Their show, “Fun and Fancy” is all in the title: banter, comedy, crowd engagement and fun costumes mixed with fancy music, multiple instruments and exciting arrangements giving the audience more than they bargained for with this charming duo.
Ticket prices for adults are $15, seniors (60+) and students $10, and children 12 and under $8.
Tickets are available online at clatskaniearts.org, or by calling Elsa at 503-728-3403 (leave message). Tickets are also available at the door the day of the performance. The box office opens at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets also available for the following performances:
- Karen Carpenter Tribute Band 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3
- Pianist Sarah Hagen 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22
