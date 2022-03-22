The Clatskanie Arts Commission presents The Karen Carpenter Tribute Band at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3 at the Birkfenfeld Theatre, 75 S. Nehalem in Clatskanie.
“When you close your eyes and listen to the Karen Carpenter Tribute Band it’s as if you were in the presence of Karen Carpenter”
Rebecca Hardiman, along with her Karen Carpenter Tribute Band, will take you on a nostalgic walk down memory lane as they perform the hits and lesser-known songs of the Carpenters. You will hear your favorites… Close to You, We’ve Only Just Begun, Rainy Days & Mondays… and many more!!
The band includes Rebecca Hardiman, vocalist; Ray Hardiman, piano; Whitney Moulton, bass; Kurt Deutscher, drums; and Laird Halling synthesizer, sax, and flute.
Tickets are $15 for adults; $10 for seniors (60+) and students; $8 children under 12. Tickets may be purchased online at clatskaniearts.org, or by calling Elsa at 503-728-3403.
Also…you won’t want to miss the final program of the season:
Pianist Sarah Hagen performs at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at the Birkenfeld Theatre.
