The Fern Hill Bluegrass Band with the Bloomer Family
Birkenfeld Theatre in the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem, Clatskanie, Oregon
Tickets: Adults - $10; Seniors/Students - $8; Children 12 and under - $6
Tickets available online at clatskaniearts.org or by leaving a message at 503-728-3403.
Contact: Elsa Wooley, 503-338-9770
Opening the afternoon performance will be the Bloomer Family
The Bloomer Family bluegrass band serves up good old-fashioned American music. Enjoy their hard-driving instrumentation, seasoned with homespun harmonies.
This fun-loving trio is comprised of mother Cindy on bass, son Dillon on banjo, and daughter Melody on guitar. They reside in the Nehalem Valley in the little town of Mist, Oregon.
Following intermission enjoy the music of the Fern Hill Bluegrass Band
A bit of luck was involved in the formation of the group since finding five people who like the same style of music, sing the right parts and play the necessary instruments can be difficult when not importing anyone. Guitarist and lead singer Paul Smith from Rainier, Oregon fronts the band. Mike Eisler adds the rolling flow of the banjo. Father and son team Rollie and Brett Champe trade between mandolin and bass and sing in the "high lonesome" tradition. Rounding out the sound is Stew Dodge on fiddle. Vocally the group performs everything from solos to quartets.
For those who gravitate towards the sound of bluegrass music reminiscent of the early bluegrass bands. Fern Hill may be just your cup of tea. As the saying goes, they try to "not get above their raising." Fern Hill has recently released a new album. (Four Seasons) The CD contains a mix of vocals and instrumentals both traditional and original songs.
If you want more bluegrass or play an instrument yourself, join a free, open jam in the ballroom of the Cultural Center from 1:30-2:30 before the concert. Doors open at 1 p.m.
All that great music making you hungry? Join us in the ballroom from 5 to 7 p.m. for a stew feed (beef stew, garlic bread and dessert) as a benefit for the Clatskanie Senior Citizens’ Castle Capital Improvement Project.
Tickets for the dinner are $10 per person payable by cash or check at the door.
For more information, contact Elsa Wooley at 503-338-9770.
