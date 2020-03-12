Update:
An Irish Stew Feed, sponsored by the Clatskanie Senior Citizens, Inc., set Sunday, March 15, beginning at 5 p.m. in the Clatskanie Cultural Center ballroom, 75 S. Nehalem Street, has been cancelled and will be rescheduled due to the concerns about coronavirus.
The benefit is for the on-going capital improvements at the Flippin Castle senior center and museum.
A bluegrass concert prior to the stew feed is also cancelled and tentatively rescheduled for May 3.
Previous Chief coverage:
The Clatskanie Arts Commission will present bluegrass music and more at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in a fundraiser for the Clatskanie Senior Citizens’ Castle Capital Improvement Project.
The Fern Hill Bluegrass Band will preform with the Bloomer Family at the Birkenfeld Theatre Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem in Clatskanie.
Tickets for adults are $10. For seniors and students, $8 and for children and under $6. Tickets are available online at clatskaniearts.org or by leaving a message at 503-728-3403.
Opening the afternoon performance will be the Bloomer Family will open the performance. The Bloomer Family bluegrass band serves up good old-fashioned American music. The trio is comprised of mother Cindy on bass, son Dillon on banjo, and daughter Melody on guitar. They reside in the Nehalem Valley in the little town of Mist.
Following intermission enjoy the music of the Fern Hill Bluegrass Band. Guitarist and lead singer Paul Smith from Rainier, fronts the band. Mike Eisler adds the rolling flow of the banjo. Father and son team Rollie and Brett Champe trade between mandolin and bass and sing in the "high lonesome" tradition. Rounding out the sound is Stew Dodge on fiddle. Vocally the group performs everything from solos to quartets.
A free open jam will be conducted in the ballroom of the Cultural Center from 1:30-2:30 before the concert. Doors open at 1 p.m.
A stew feed of beef stew, garlic bread and dessert will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. as a benefit for the Clatskanie Senior Citizens’ Castle Capital Improvement Project. Tickets for the dinner are $10 per person payable by cash or check at the door.
The stew feed is a Castle benefit sponsored by Clatskanie Senior Citizens, Inc. The Bluegrass concert before it is part of the Clatskanie Arts Commission’s 2019-2020 Performing Arts Series.
For more information, contact Elsa Wooley at 503-338-9770.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.