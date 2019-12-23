Clatskanie Middle/High School Key Club recently received a $1,000 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Clatskanie.
The funds are for the School Share Shed. The Shed started out in a small room to provide basic sanitation and clothing needs for students in order to ensure students have what they need to be prepared for class.
This year, the Shed has moved into a classroom and besides basic needs, the Shed allows students to obtain proper attire for job interviews, prom and more.
These much-needed funds will be used to purchase items that cannot be recycled such as hygiene products, shoes, underwear and other items as needed. The students, along with members of the community have worked hard to make this project reach as many students as possible to help them thrive in school.
