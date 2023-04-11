The Clatskanie Arts Commission is thrilled to announce the return of the popular Oregon Symphonic Band in concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, in the Donavon Wooley PAC at Clatskanie Mid/High School.

Performance

Oregon’s Premier Symphonic Band will be performing selections from Man of La Mancha, Strike Up the Band, An American in Paris with music by Ira and George Gershwin, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Williams, and others. This concert will also showcase Barbara Hellmair on clarinet performing the Clarinet Concerto by Rimsky-Korsakov.

