The Clatskanie Arts Commission is thrilled to announce the return of the popular Oregon Symphonic Band in concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, in the Donavon Wooley PAC at Clatskanie Mid/High School.
Oregon’s Premier Symphonic Band will be performing selections from Man of La Mancha, Strike Up the Band, An American in Paris with music by Ira and George Gershwin, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Williams, and others. This concert will also showcase Barbara Hellmair on clarinet performing the Clarinet Concerto by Rimsky-Korsakov.
This will be a wonderful afternoon of music performed in the newly renovated PAC. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and free admission to music students, music teachers and children. Tickets may be purchased online at clatskaniearts.org or at the door the day of the concert.
Don’t miss the upcoming Raymond Carver Writing Festival on May 19 and 20.
