Simon Benson was a poor Norwegian immigrant who revolutionized Oregon’s early logging industry and made a fortune from the forests surrounding Clatskanie. He then used that fortune to benefit his adopted state and nation.

Lumber King

Simon Benson

“Simon Benson: Lumber King, Civic Leader, Visionary” will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in the Birkenfeld Theatre at the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem Street, by Sig Unander, noted author and historian, who is also a great grandson of Benson.

Log Raft

Ocean-going, cigar-shaped log rafts, which transported logs harvested in the Clatskanie woods to the Benson lumber mill in San Diego, were one of several ways Simon Benson revolutionized Oregon’s logging industry.
