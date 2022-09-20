Ocean-going, cigar-shaped log rafts, which transported logs harvested in the Clatskanie woods to the Benson lumber mill in San Diego, were one of several ways Simon Benson revolutionized Oregon’s logging industry.
Simon Benson was a poor Norwegian immigrant who revolutionized Oregon’s early logging industry and made a fortune from the forests surrounding Clatskanie. He then used that fortune to benefit his adopted state and nation.
“Simon Benson: Lumber King, Civic Leader, Visionary” will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in the Birkenfeld Theatre at the Clatskanie Cultural Center, 75 S. Nehalem Street, by Sig Unander, noted author and historian, who is also a great grandson of Benson.
The public is encouraged to attend the free program sponsored by the Clatskanie Cultural Center/Clatskanie Foundation.
History
Benson’s life was a cross-section of Oregon’s development and one of incredible achievement. The humble, hardworking woodsman overcame challenges time after time to become Oregon’s lumber king.
Benson pioneered steam-powered timber harvesting, and perfected huge seagoing “cigar” log rafts. He led the movement to build good roads and was the first chair of the Oregon State Highway Commission. Benson was honored as Oregon Citizen of the Year, representing the state at the Panama-Pacific International Exposition in San Francisco in 1915.
Multnomah Falls, the historic Columbia River Highway, Portland’s iconic “Bubbler” fountains, the Benson Hotel, and Benson Polytechnic High School are among the priceless public assets that exemplify Benson’s dedication and generosity.
During the height of his logging operations in the early 20th century, Benson operated nine logging camps around Clatskanie, and several more across the Columbia River in Southwest Washington. He built a lumber mill in San Diego, and successfully developed the first ocean-going log rafts to transport logs from here to the southern California market.
When Benson sold his Clatskanie area assets, the family of O.J. Evenson, who had worked closely with Benson in his operations here, purchased a significant portion of the timber holdings and have continued to operate a sustained yield logging business in the Clatskanie area for over a century.
A writer, public speaker, historian and professional communicator, Sig Unander finds, researches and tells compelling true stories of courage, hope and purpose. A native of Portland, Sig owns Presentations That Inspire, a writing, speaking event, and consulting business.
Known for meticulous research, writing and his popular public presentations, he works with businesses, museums, nonprofits, cultural centers, libraries, artists and other writers on various projects.
