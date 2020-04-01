COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Now - May 1
Accepting applications for Don Coin Walrod Scholarship
The Deer Island Grange is now accepting applications for the Don Coin Walrod Scholarship. This is a scholarship created for a Columbia County High School senior. Applicants may attend a trade school, community college or university of their choice, but must major is agriculture, education, forestry or animal science.
Applications are available from each of the Columbia County High School Counselor offices and must be post marked by May 1, 2020. They should be mailed to: Don Coin Walrod Scholarship, 64556 Columbia River Hwy, Deer Island, OR 97054.
April 4 - 13
44th Annual Spring Art Show-THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED
Call to Artists - The Columbian Artists Association presents the 44th Annual Spring Art Show at the Red Lion Inn, Kelso, Washington. This event is open to artists in 2-D and 3-D medial. All work will be juried at entry. Prospectus available at: columbianartists.org. For questions, contact Eileen Thompson at 206-949-9811 or webster9821@comcast.net.
April 14
Columbia County Local Emergency Planning Committee Meeting
1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at 58611 McNulty Way, St. Helens.
April 18
Home and Garden Show-THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Rd., St. Helens, OR 97051. Come by and enjoy the Master Gardeners presentations, hear music from the St. Helens Public Library Ukulele Orchestra and see many other vendors. Get your free tickets at The Chronicle, InRoads, Clatskanie PUD and Don’s Rental. $3 admission at the door.
April 19
Home and Garden Show-THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Rd., St. Helens, OR 97051. Come by and enjoy the Master Gardeners presentations and see many other vendors. Get your free tickets at The Chronicle, InRoads, Clatskanie PUD and Don’s Rental. $3 admission at the door.
April 25
10th Annual Rainier Revisited-THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL APRIL 2021
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Beaver Homes Grange, 31105 Beaver Homes Rd., Rainier. A living history reenactment of Rainier and Northwest History. Step back in time to the year 1853. Hosted by the Rainier Jr./Sr. High School History Club- A chapter of the National History Club. Admission is donation based or a can of food for HOPE (local food bank). For more information contact a club member or, Rainier J./Sr. High School history club advisor Andrew Demko, or email andrew_demko@rsd.k12.or.us
May 3
Stew Feed-THIS EVENT HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR NEXT FALL
5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Clatskanie Cultural Ballroom, 95 S. Nehalem St. Bluegrass Concert starts at 3 p.m. Beef Stew, garlic bread and dessert for $10 per person. All proceeds benefit the Clatskanie Senior Citizens’ Castle Capital Improvement Project.
May 9
Bulky Waste Day
8 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the City Park.
