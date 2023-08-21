Supporters of the performances encourage the public to check out the shows coming to the Clatskanie Cultural Center Birkenfeld Theatre, 75 S. Nehalem in Clatskanie. The performances are sponsored by D & D Comedy and hosted by Dot Geary.
Performances are for 18+ audience.
Aug. 26: ADAM PASI: In 2019, Adam was a finalist in the Seattle International Comedy Competition and won Portland's Funniest Person
Sept. 8: Jeff Richards has been seen on Mad TV, SNL, Comedy Central.
Oct. 13: Wyatt Coye seen on 2021 World Series of Comedy and Laughs on Fox.
Oct. 28: Paige Weldon seen on Comedy Central and the Late, Late Show w/James Cordon.
Nov. 18: Bo Johnson seen on Just for Laughs, Comedy Central, and a finalist on Seattle International Comedy Competition.
Dec. 9: Andrew Sleighter seen on Conan, Late, Late Show w/James Cordon and Comedy Central.
All shows begin at 7:30. Beer and wine bar is open from 7 p.m. until show time. Get tickets at Eventbrite. Special rates for season tickets or group tickets.
For more information, call Elsa Wooley Clatskanie Arts Commission at 503-728-3403.
