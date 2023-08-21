Comedy

For more information, call Elsa Wooley Clatskanie Arts Commission at 503-728-3403.

 Metro Creative Connection

Supporters of the performances encourage the public to check out the shows coming to the Clatskanie Cultural Center Birkenfeld Theatre, 75 S. Nehalem in Clatskanie. The performances are sponsored by D & D Comedy and hosted by Dot Geary.

Performances are for 18+ audience.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Submit an Ad

If you're interested in submitting a classified ad, click here.


Online Poll

Are you concerned that summer heat waves will bring on more wildfires?

You voted: