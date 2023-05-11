The Clatskanie Middle/High School Drama Department proudly presents CLUE on stage, the High School version.
The play will be presented at the school, 471 Bel Air Drive in Clatskanie. Show dates are May 12, 19, and 20 at 7 p.m. and at 2 p.m. Saturday May 13. Cost is $8 general admission, $5 for students and seniors.
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, which was inspired by the Hasbro board game, CLUE is a hilarious farce meets murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party, where murder and blackmail are on the menu.
CLUE is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out who, where, and what manner of death.
Please note that this production is rated PG-13. For more information, call 503-728-2146.
