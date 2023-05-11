School Play
Country Media, Inc.

The Clatskanie Middle/High School Drama Department proudly presents CLUE on stage, the High School version.

The play will be presented at the school, 471 Bel Air Drive in Clatskanie. Show dates are May 12, 19, and 20 at 7 p.m. and at 2 p.m. Saturday May 13. Cost is $8 general admission, $5 for students and seniors.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.