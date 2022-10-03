Gardening Column

Contact information

Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County

505 N. Columbia River Highway

St. Helens, OR 97051

503-397-3462

Fall is an excellent time to review the performance of your plants and decide if you have the right plants in the right places.

 It is not unusual to find out the plant that should have only grown two feet tall and just as wide has sprawled into a four-foot presence, dominating its location. Is there a better place for it or is this simply a mistake that has to be dealt with permanently? Don’t be afraid to throw away plants that have outlived their usefulness.

0
0
0
0
0




(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.