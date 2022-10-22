Gardening Column

Contact resource

Oregon State University Extension Service – Columbia County

  • 505 N. Columbia River Highway
  • St. Helens, OR 97051
  • 503-397-3462

Winter gardens should be covered, either with a tarp, mulch or a cover crop. All will add organic matter and improve soil tilth.

Cover crop roots can break up soil “plow pans.” The roots and leaves trap and hold nutrients and legumes in the mix fix nitrogen. However, cover crops grow very lushly over the winter and often are 3-4’ tall by the mid-spring, especially if you plant grain along with legumes.

