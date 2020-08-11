The Clatskanie Arts Commission has announced the following changes to its 2020-21 Performing Arts Series due to COVID19 Phase II restrictions and concern for the safety and well being of its audience members and its performers:
- Big Band in the Park scheduled for Labor Day has been cancelled.
- Fernhill Bluegrass Band and the Bloomer Family concert scheduled for September 20 will be rescheduled for a later date.
- Oregon Symphonic Band concert scheduled for late October will be rescheduled for 2021.
CAC is hopeful that its new season will be able to begin with the following lineup:
- December 6, 2020: Sundae & Mr. Goessl Holiday Show
- February 26 and 27, 2021: MCT’s Little Mermaid
- April 18, 2021: Karen Carpenter Tribute Band
- May 7, 2021: Pianist Sarah Hagan
Your patience and understanding are much appreciated, and we hope to see you at the Birkenfeld Theatre again soon.
