The public is invited to join the family and friends of Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter from 3 to 10 p.m. on January 5, for food and drinks, in celebration of Chief Painter's legacy.
El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant in Rainier has graciously offered to donate 20% of sales during the event to the Ralph Painter Memorial Run.
The run gives yearly scholarships to graduating seniors in Chief Painter's honor. There will be a donation box for anyone interested.
