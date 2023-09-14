A freezer full of prize-winning pork will be featured on the menus of the Clatskanie Senior Citizens’ Castle Cafe this fall and winter thanks to a donation from Global Partners’ renewable diesel terminal at Port Westward near Clatskanie.
Dylan Robinson, manager of corporate citizenship for Global, accompanied by former State Senator Betsy Johnson, joined local seniors and their guests for lunch last week.
Global purchased the 4-H swine project of Jacob Eason at the Columbia County Fair Livestock Auction July 22, and had the meat, cut, wrapped, and delivered to the Castle.
The Castle Cafe, located on the ground floor of the historic Flippin Castle at 620 SW Tichenor Street in Clatskanie, serves lunch at 12 noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, except for holidays.
All local seniors and their guests of any age are welcome to attend. Suggested donation for lunch for seniors aged 60 and over is $6; $8 for those under 60. Those planning to attend are asked to call 503-728-3608 and leave a message to make reservations.
In addition to the congregate meals served at the Castle Cafe, volunteers deliver lunch prepared in the senior center’s kitchen three times weekly to approximately 20 home-bound seniors and disabled persons.
