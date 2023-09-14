Castle Cafe lunch

Pictured back row from left are, Dylan Robinson, of Global Partners; Don Salmon, George Godfrey, Roy and Marge Tuomi, Debbie Hazen, and former State Senator Betsy Johnson; middle row from left: Jeanne Kangas, Ernie Carman, Del Dyer, and Lavern Knutt. Front row, Parker and Sophia, who enjoyed lunch at the Castle with their grandfather John Jones.

 Courtesy from Jolene Day

A freezer full of prize-winning pork will be featured on the menus of the Clatskanie Senior Citizens’ Castle Cafe this fall and winter thanks to a donation from Global Partners’ renewable diesel terminal at Port Westward near Clatskanie.

Dylan Robinson, manager of corporate citizenship for Global, accompanied by former State Senator Betsy Johnson, joined local seniors and their guests for lunch last week.

