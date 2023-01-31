Nyjah McClain Allen was born on December 20, 2022, in Toledo, Ohio, to parents Krista and Andrew Allen. Krista and Andrew graduated from Rainier High School in 2009. He was 7 lbs. 7oz. and 20 inches long. This is the first child for both of them. Proud grandparents are Mark and Mary Harrington of Rainier, Oregon.
