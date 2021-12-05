Clatskanie Arts Commission presents a wonderful kickoff to the Holiday Season, Celtic Christmas with the Men of Worth and Friends at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 12 at the Birkenfeld Theatre, 75 S. Nehalem in Clatskanie.
The Men of Worth are returning to Clatskanie to present a Celtic Christmas with selections including The Little Drummer Boy, Oiche Chiuin (Silent Night), Lord of the Dance, Angels We Have Heard On High/The Kesh Jig, The Sound Of Iona, Up Mayo/Christmas Eve, Christmas In The Trenches, The Rising Of The Moon, Only From Day To Day/The Blarney Pilgrim and much more.
They will be joined by friends:
- Kevin Carr, (fiddle, uilleann pipes, pennywhistle), a musical triple-threat, renowned in the U.S. and Canada as a dance fiddler, a pennywhistler, and Irish piper par excellence.
- Maureen Brennan, (Celtic harp), equally accomplished in early classical and folk harp, has toured throughout the U.S. and Canada in a variety of ensembles, and has entertained on cruise ships from Alaska to Tahiti for the past 14 years.
- Kelsey Wilson whose dance journey has led her to various styles, such as ballet, modern, jazz, tap, and African. Throughout the journey, she’s enjoyed the delight of dancing with a variety of players, such as Dervish, Men of Worth, Kevin Carr, Na Rósaí, and more.
For over 30 years Men of Worth have blended their voices with harmony and support their collection of songs with their varied selection of instruments. They have a very simple approach to their presentation, and in keeping with tradition, remain true to the music and story. Their show is a unique combination of humor, exciting tunes, and soulful, heartfelt ballads.
Get your tickets today online at clatskaniearts.org or by reserving them from Elsa at 503.728.3403. Tickets are going fast! Adults: $20; Seniors/Students: $18; Children 12 and under: $16. Due to Oregon State mandate, masks are required.
