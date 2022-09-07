Betty Elaine Neer passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 16, 2022. Betty was born on July 29, 1929 to Michael Dean and Dorothy Neer in Goble, Oregon.
Betty attended Goble elementary and graduated from Rainier High School in 1947. Betty married her first husband Rodney on June 12, 1949 in her parent’s yard. Betty was born at the historic family home on Neer City road and lived there until high school graduation. She was a bookkeeper for different businesses including four years at Montgomery Ward, Southland Corporation for several years finally retiring from Snyder Roofing in 1995.
Betty is survived by her three children and their spouses, Connie Smith (Marlon) in George, Oregon, Laurie Stewart (Tim) in Cedar Mill, Oregon and Darren Wallwork (Sandra) in Scotts Mills, Oregon; many grandchildren, Christy Coloumbe (Tony), Matt Stewart, Sam Stewart (Courtney A.), Andy Stewart (Courtney N.), Brandi Wallwork, Shelby Yzaguirre (Alex), Chase Wallwork and Donovan Thurman; great-grandchildren, Miriam Stewart (10), Rosie Coloumbe (8), Conrad Stewart (6), Isaac Stewart (5), Elliot Stewart (3), Cameron Stewart (2) and Evie Yzaguirre (2); as well as a niece Cynthia (Neer) Schied in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her father Dean in 1974 her brother Willis in 1992; mother Dorothy in 2004; first husband Rodney Belanger; as well as second husband Bruce Wallwork.
Betty was active in many different clubs and organizations such as Shiloh Basin Community Church, Rainier Garden Club, Rainier Senior Center, RV-8rs (RV & Square Dance Club), Rainier Historical Society as well as a fleece and fiber group in St Helens, Oregon as well as volunteering at the Camp 18 Logging Museum.
Although Betty was born and died in the family home on Neer City Road, she traveled extensively. She took road trips alone around the US, caravanned with friends to Alaska and to the Copper Canyon in Mexico. At age 80, she took a solo road trip to the Maritime Provinces (Eastern Canada) all the way to Newfoundland and Labrador, making friends all along the way. She visited almost every state including Hawaii. She also travelled to Western Europe, visiting seven different countries. The property where she lived was the last remaining land owned by the Neer family of a large property homesteaded by her great grandparents Abe and Laurinda Neer. The family had a long history in the area. She was the last of 18 Neer Family first cousins in her generation.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 24, 2022 at the private riverfront property across Hwy 30 from Betty’s house. Neighbors, friends and acquaintances are all welcome!
