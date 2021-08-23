City of Clatskanie and Clatskanie School District officials are hopeful a major street project along Bel Air Drive will be completed by the time the new school year begins, Aug. 31.

The $180,260 project will include street repairs and paving.

The road work will also challenge drivers and pedestrians since Bel Air Drove is a key corridor Clatskanie Middle/High School, residential area, shopping mall and the city's post office.

On Monday, Bel Air will be closed from Highway 30 to 2nd Street. Access to the post office will need to be done through the Highway 30 entrance to the Safeway parking lot. The street is scheduled to reopen Monday evening. The remainder of Bel Air Drive from 2nd Street to the high school will be repaved on Aug. 24 and 25 with single lane traffic on those two days.

There will be no parking allowed on Bel Air from Aug. 23 through Aug. 25 while the paving project is ongoing. City officials urge caution and patience when driving in the paving area during those days.